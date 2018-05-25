Northeast Community Fund seeks suitcases

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Northeast Community Fund is asking for suitcases to help people and families carry food and supplies home.

The organization provides food in boxes, but sometimes provides suitcases with wheels so families with larger amounts of food can haul them more easily.

“Certainly, if a suitcase has wheels and a handle and stuff like that, it's easier,” said director Jerry Pelz, “Then they're able to transport that to the bus stop, and it's much easier to get that on the bus and get it back home."

Suitcases can be dropped off at Northeast Community Fund at 825 North Water Street in Decatur.