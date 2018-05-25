Police: Woman ran over person with car in fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A woman ran over someone with a car and injured them, police say.

Officers say it happened after 6 p.m. on May 22, when 25-year-old Ambrosia Renicks joined a group of women who planned to get in a fight with others over a social media dispute. They say the group went to the 1300 block of South 15th Street, when Renicks got behind the wheel of a car and backed up at a fast speed, hitting the person.

Police say she then drove forward and ran over them again before fleeing the scene.

The person injured needed treatment at HSHS St. John’s Hospital for lacerations and a broken arm.

Renicks faces two counts of aggravated battery. She is behind bars in the Sangamon County Jail after a Thursday arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Police want anyone with information to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.