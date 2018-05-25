Trafficking, porn charges leveled against man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man is charged with playing a role in sexual trafficking involving a minor.

Springfield police say they arrested 30-year-old Eric McClain on April 19 after finding him with a female minor in a Springfield hotel. They say he tried to escape that scene.

McClain is charged with making child pornography involving a minor, enticing a child under the age of 16 to get involved in commercial sexual activity and arranging for prostitution activities involving a minor. He faces six charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and another six for child pornography, along with three courts for trafficking in persons and two for promoting juvenile prostitution.

He's facing additional charge for obstructing a police officer, violating an order of protection, escape and possession of cannabis over 10 grams.

McClain is behind bars in the Sangamon County Jail.

Police want anyone with information on the suspect’s case to call them at (217)788-8311. Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips at (217)788-8427.