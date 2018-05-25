Police: Prowler had home burglary tools in car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they caught a man before he could rob a Springfield house.

Officers say they arrested Charles Whiteside, 52, on Wednesday night. They say a caller reported a prowler in the 1900 block of North 23rd Street, then told police they heard someone at their rear window move to get into a white car and drive away. Police caught up to that car and made the arrest.

Police say they searched the car and found burglary tools. Whiteside is charged with possession of those tools, attempted residential burglary, obstructing justice and driving with a revoked license.

Whiteside is in custody in Sangamon County.

Police want anyone with information to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.