Millions of cars recalled due to faulty cruise control

(WAND) – A car company is recalling nearly 5 million vehicles because of a safety issue.

NBC News reports the issue centers around a scenario where drivers might not be able to get out of cruise control. Fiat Chrysler says its engineers found the issue, and the company also has a report of a 2017 Dodge Journey driver having no success stopping the cruise control feature.

The company says the issue can happen if one of its vehicles automatically accelerates in cruise control at the same time as a specific electrical network short-circuits. It says drivers can potentially get around the problem by using the breaks constantly, to the point where the car is able to stop, which would allow cars to be placed in park and cruise control to be disabled.

A total of 4.8 million cars are under recall notice.

Recalled models include the Chrysler 200, Chrysler 300, Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Journey, Dodge Durango, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler. Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks are also recalled, along with Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 cab chassis trucks.

Fiat Chrysler was under fire in 2015, when U.S. regulators issued it $175 million in penalties because of safety lapses.

Fiat says a “widespread network” of dealers are prepared to help. Recall repairs are expected to be free, with customers getting alerts potentially by next week.

There are no injuries related to the issue at this time.