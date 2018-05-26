Full video: Coach Kevin Hale's inspirational postgame speech

For video of Coach Kevin Hale's motivational speech, visit Facebook!



DECATUR -- After WAND posted its story on Eisenhower baseball coach Kevin Hale and his unique approach to his team's 1-25 season despite his failing kidneys, the community rallied to support him. The video was shared hundreds of times and was viewed for more than 8,000 combined minutes on Facebook alone.



The most poignant moment in Hale's final game of the season came after the Panthers' 2-0 loss to crosstown rival MacArthur. The coach addressed his team one final time in a speech that lasted nearly six minutes, which is captured in this WAND video.