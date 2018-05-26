Maroa-Forsyth one game away from school history

FORSYTH -- Kate Beckemeyer and Kaylee Robinson are the only two seniors on Coach Jon Kidd's roster, but that hasn't stopped the Trojans from having a history-making season.



No. 2 seed Maroa-Forsyth will play No. 1 seed St. Joseph-Ogden in the Class 2A Gibson City Sectional Championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If the Trojans prevail, they will have a school-record 28 wins and their first-ever sectional title.



Click the video above to hear from Kidd, Beckemeyer and Robinson about the unusual circumstances of this red-hot team.