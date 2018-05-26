Police: off-duty deputy killed by brother, an off-duty officer

MONTGOMERY, TX - Investigators say an off-duty Texas police officer shot and killed an off-duty sheriff's deputy in a suspected break-in at the officer's home.

Our NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas (KPRC), reports a 35-year law enforcement veteran shot and killed his brother, who was identified as an off-duty Harris County deputy, according to authorities.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday in a subdivision in Stagecoach, about 33 miles northwest of Houston. Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the Stagecoach police officer came home, found a suspected burglar inside and shot and killed him.

Officials later identified the man killed as 57-year-old Rocky Lee, an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy. Lee served with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 26 years.