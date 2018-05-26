Spaulding Veteran Memorial hosts Memorial Day ceremony

SPAULDING, Ill. (WAND) - The Spaulding Veterans Memorial hosted their annual Memorial Day ceremony this morning. Governor Bruce Rauner and other special guests such as Rodney Davis were there to remember our fallen heroes.

Jeremiah Williams, the co-chairman of Spaulding Veterans Memorial Hospital says: "were representing the soldiers that have fallen during war time. That's what Memorial Day is all about. We've got the governor and us congressmen here to help represent,"

The ceremony kicked off with the Pledge of Alligence followed by a 21 gun salute and Taps. This is the sixth year Spaulding has hosted the event.