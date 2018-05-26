Pana's Boy Scouts held their first flag retirement ceremony

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - On May 28 the Woapink Lodge of the Order of the Arrow (Boy Scouts Honor Society) held its first ever flag retirement ceremony at Rhodes-France Scout Reservation. The reservation has been opened since the early 80s and could not be happier than to spend their Memorial Day weekend honoring not only those who have served our country, but also honoring the ten scouts that come together to make this possible.



"Many people don't know how to properly dispose of these flags and a lot of the flags were on our property. We were expecting about 100 flags today and ended up with more than 1,000 flags and we are happy to bring them honor," says Lodge Advisory Greg Rau.

Rhodes-France Scout reservation hopes to continue to increase their scout count and even next year to make the Girl Scouts a part of this new tradition.