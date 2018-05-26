Springfield hosts 3rd annual Blessing of the Boats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 3rd annual blessing of the boats took place Saturday in Springfield. The event is a part of national boat safety week. Boaters lined up in a parade of boats where a priest blessed them to have a safe summer. The priest hope this serves as a reminder to always practice proper boat safety.

This event is hosted by the Springfield Elks Lodge. The Blessing of the Fleet is a tradition that began centuries ago in Mediterranean fishing communities. While the practice is predominantly a Roman Catholic tradition; the Lake Springfield Blessing of the Boats was nondenominational.



