State Track ends with bang for local athletes

Stay tuned to Sunday and Monday's sportscasts as our coverage of the state meet continues! There were so many first-place finishes among athletes in our viewing area that time only allowed for highlights of certain events in Saturday's sportscast!



We will be celebrating many more athletes who placed in the coming days. What a meet and what a year!



(If your interview did not appear in Saturday's sportscast, it will be included in Sunday/Monday's coverage or posted online.)





1A First-Place Finishes (complete results)

- Ridgeview (Colfax) takes first place as a team

- Warrensburg-Latham takes fifth place



- Warrensburg-Latham's Jorden Tedford wins high jump (6 feet, 8 inches)

- Tuscola's Hunter Woodard wins shot put with 60 feet, 4.5 inches

- Mt. Pulaski's Peyton Taylor wins discus with 177 feet, 3 inches (next highest was 164-09)

- Warrensburg-Latham wins the 4x100 relay in 42.43 seconds

- ALAH's Logan Hall wins the mile in 4:22.45

- Pleasant Plains wins the 4x400 relay in 3:23.01

- Pana's Tristan Putt wins discus (wheelchair division) with 22 feet, 11 inches; discus (wheelchair division) with 56 feet, 4 inches



2A First-Place Finishes (complete results)

- Mahomet-Seymour takes second place as a team



- MacArthur's Ronald Reed wins 100-meter dash in 10.72 seconds

- Clinton's Austin Rauch wins the high jump with 6 feet, 10 inches

- Mt. Zion's Harley Russell wins discus with 186 feet, 11 inches

- Unity's Steven Migut wins the 300-meter hurdles in 38.20 seconds

- Mahomet-Seymour's Callan Whitehouse wins pole vault with 16 feet, 0 inches

- Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot wins shot put with 60 feet, 3.25 inches