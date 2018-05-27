Police: Man hit and killed along interstate

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The DeWitt County coroner says a 26-year-old was hit and killed while walking along Interstate 74 Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police and the coroner say Jared Kelch of Bloomington was walking westbound on I-74 when he was hit by a semi near mile marker 155 and Old Principal Road.

Authorities say it happened around 4:25 a.m. near Farmer City.

Police have not released anymore information at this time.