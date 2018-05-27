Ultimate Road Rally rolls into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Ultimate Road Rally took place Sunday in Springfield.

The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation hosted the Ultimate Road Rally in Springfield Sunday. The Ultimate Road Rally is a group of car enthusiasts who banded together under the mission of giving back to those in need. The ralliers began working with Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation to help construct the ISP Memorial Park. The ISP Memorial Park is being built to honor Illinois officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

"This event provides an enjoyable experience for our participants while raising donations for a deserving charity," said ISP Merit Board Director Jack Garcia. "We believe this unique and proven format places URR in a class of its own."

The URR’s most recent project included raising over $100,000 for Cal’s Angels, a pediatric cancer charity program. Their efforts allow Cal’s Angels to grant wishes for the pediatric cancer patients and fund oncological research.