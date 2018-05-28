Top Illinois museum chosen by online voters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield has been chosen as the state's top museum.

It was chosen through online voting for the Illinois Top 200 project.

The project is part of the state's bicentennial celebration and lets people vote every two weeks on a different category naming the state's best

