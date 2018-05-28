Morgan County hosts Memorial Day events

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Morgan County is using its 150th anniversary celebration to recognize Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, May 28, events will be held in area cemeteries.

Those events are free, except for a "Tales of Our Fathers" buffet. That event is Sunday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville VFW. The cost is $10 a person. Reservations had to be made by May 23.

Other events going on include:

Monday, May 28

GRAVESIDE PRESENTATIONS

At East Cemetery
1:00pm
Tarry Damrau
"Patricio Nunes: An Unlikely Story of a Civil War Soldier from Madeira Island, Portugal"

1:40pm
Dr. Alonzo Ward, PhD
"Robert S. Arbuckle, Co. E, 29th U. S. Colored Troops"

2:20pm
Chuck Murphy
"Generations of a Civil War Family's Chord of Remembrance: A Tale of Our Fathers Eulogy in  
  Honor of Private William J. Tiff of the 101st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment"

At Diamond Grove Cemetery
 3:30pm
Greg Olson
"Lt. William L. English, Co. E, 101st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment"  
  and
"Illinois Civil War Governor Richard Yates"

At Murrayville Cemetery
5:30pm
Kathy Wright Parker
"Captain John: A Civil War Tale from From Murrayville to Missouri and Back"
 

TALES OF OUR FATHERS FINAL EVENT

At Governor Duncan Home  
7:30pm
Larry Werline
First Person Presenter
"General Grant Hosts a Reception and Makes a Few Appropriate Remarks"

