Morgan County hosts Memorial Day events

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Morgan County is using its 150th anniversary celebration to recognize Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, May 28, events will be held in area cemeteries.

Those events are free, except for a "Tales of Our Fathers" buffet. That event is Sunday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville VFW. The cost is $10 a person. Reservations had to be made by May 23.

Other events going on include:

Monday, May 28

GRAVESIDE PRESENTATIONS

At East Cemetery

1:00pm

Tarry Damrau

"Patricio Nunes: An Unlikely Story of a Civil War Soldier from Madeira Island, Portugal"

1:40pm

Dr. Alonzo Ward, PhD

"Robert S. Arbuckle, Co. E, 29th U. S. Colored Troops"

2:20pm

Chuck Murphy

"Generations of a Civil War Family's Chord of Remembrance: A Tale of Our Fathers Eulogy in

Honor of Private William J. Tiff of the 101st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment"

At Diamond Grove Cemetery

3:30pm

Greg Olson

"Lt. William L. English, Co. E, 101st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment"

and

"Illinois Civil War Governor Richard Yates"

At Murrayville Cemetery

5:30pm

Kathy Wright Parker

"Captain John: A Civil War Tale from From Murrayville to Missouri and Back"



TALES OF OUR FATHERS FINAL EVENT

At Governor Duncan Home

7:30pm

Larry Werline

First Person Presenter

"General Grant Hosts a Reception and Makes a Few Appropriate Remarks"