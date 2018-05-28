Dog tags missing for 70 years returned to local vet's family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a local veteran now have his dog tags that were lost 70 years ago.

Marshall John Britt lost the tags in the California desert.

His nephew named John Marshall Britt shares a birthday with him.

John is now 74 and a Vietnam veteran.

A man in Riverside, California, 65-year-old Rod Hall, called John, telling him he had found something that belonged to his family.

Hall found the tags with a metal detector in the desert near the Chocolate Mountains while gold prospecting in 1970.

In 1971, he said he tried tracking down the Britt family, but did not have any luck finding them.

Earlier this month, he decided to dig deeper, and by checking obituaries and phone numbers, he found Britt's nephew, John.

Hall is now mailing the dog tags back to Champaign.

Marshall served in Guadalcanal and spent four years in the Army.