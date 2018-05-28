Firefighters help girl in wheelchair participate in school graduation

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from Jacksonville made sure a young woman with spinal muscular atrophy was still able to participate in her school's graduation ceremony.

15-year-old Lizzie Chamberlain of Jacksonville posted to Facebook about the experience, showing the firefighters carrying her in her 400 pound wheelchair down stairs so she could play with her school's band at the ceremony.

The Jacksonville Fire Department shared her post on their own Facebook page, saying their firefighters are tireless advocates MDA Central Illinois Chapter.

Chamberlain is an advocate for finding more treatments and cures for muscular diseases.