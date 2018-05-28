Memorial Day service held at Greenwood Cemetery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local churches and faith groups in Decatur hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery.

The service was held from 11 to noon Monday.

The service focused too on families who have lost loved ones in the past year.

Greenwood Cemetery was chose due to the many veterans buried there.

Memorial Day commemorates and remembers those who veterans who have died and those who died in the line of duty.