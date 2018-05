SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Memorial Day Field Mass was held at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield Monday.

Reverend Thomas John Paprocki helped host the service at 9:30 a.m. at the Father Howard Altar in Calvary Cemetery.

The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and the St. Andrew's Society Pipers helped lead a procession to the Fr Howard Altar.

The event was open to the public and anyone who wanted to recognize Memorial Day.