Teacher gets special invite to student's college graduation

(WAND) - A teacher got a very special invitation to a college graduation.

When Christine Gilmer finished her 6th grade year, her teacher wrote her a note in her yearbook that said, "Invite me to your Harvard graduation."

That is just what Gilmer did.

She wrote to her teacher, Mrs. Toensing, on Facebook, showing her the post and letting her know she was in fact, graduating from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Harvard school administrators saw the interaction online and decided to fly Toensing out for the convocation.

The teacher was even honored at the ceremony.