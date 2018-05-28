Electronics stolen from apartment, pawned

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone stole electronics from an apartment and pawned them.

Officers say a black man with short hair and sunglasses burglarized a Champaign apartment between April 27 and 29. They believe he took the items to Pawn King in Urbana.

Police did not provide an address for where the burglary occurred.

Investigators released a picture from security video that shows the suspect. They want anyone with information on the crime to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS or visit this website. Crime Stoppers is reminding people that tips submitted to them stay anonymous.

Information that leads police to an arrest can mean a cash reward of up to $1,000.