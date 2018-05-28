Moweaqua scouts hold Flag Day ceremony

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Moweaqua American Legion and Moweaqua Boy Scout troop came together Monday at Central Park to honor and pay their respects for those who have passed.

In this ceremony, the scouts and legion collect flags prior to memorial day and have a ceremony to honor the flags that were in need of proper burial.

The tradition of the flags have been going on since the 1970s and every year more people come together to honor the flags, sing the national anthem and pay their respects.

Moweaqua troops hope to get more people to be involved next year and donate more flags that deserve honor.