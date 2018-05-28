Decatur teen wins national rowing championship

Corbin Steck (second person from left) and team after regionals

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WAND) – A teen from central Illinois and his team won a national rowing championship.

Corbin Steck, a high school sophomore who is from Decatur, and three teammates came in first during the Midwest Scholastic Championship in Newport, Ohio. Over the weekend, they traveled to New Jersey for the SRAA National Championship Regatta, where they took him medals for the top prize in the Boys JV 4+ category.

Corbin’s team represented Culver Academies, an Indiana boarding school, on the regional and national stage. Corbin was the "stroke" on that team, a leadership position in which he set the rowing pace for his teammates.

More information on their results can be found at this link.

Steck’s brother Harrison and Kristen Gram, who are also from Decatur, also competed at the Midwest Scholastic Championship. Both of them placed in semifinal competitions. Click here for more on their results.

Kristen is a sophomore while Harrison Steck is a senior. He plans to go to Boston University next year and compete on its rowing team.