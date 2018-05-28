Thrill seekers left stuck when theme park lost power

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WAND) – It was a scary moment for thrill seekers when Cedar Point rides lost power Monday.

WKYC reports the issue started when a car slammed into a pole in the area, leaving riders stuck in their seats in some places. The outage began at about 1:45 p.m, when Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark said an “interruption” in the park power supply happened.

We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

Clark said Cedar Point was able to safely remove riders from the coaster trains before power came back on, which happened at around 4 p.m. eastern time.

Power has been restored and rides are opening as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

Thrill seekers on Twitter seemed upset, with one of them pointing out how uncomfortable the combination of being stuck on a ride and hot weather can be. Another person expressed frustration, saying “I guess someone forgot to pay the electric bill”.

Being stuck on a ride is bad enough, but being stuck on a ride and it being 90 degrees... No thanks #CedarPoint — Buckeye Empire (@BuckeyeEmpire) May 28, 2018