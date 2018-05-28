Thrill seekers left stuck when theme park lost power

Posted: Updated:
Photo from WKYC Photo from WKYC

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WAND) – It was a scary moment for thrill seekers when Cedar Point rides lost power Monday.

WKYC reports the issue started when a car slammed into a pole in the area, leaving riders stuck in their seats in some places. The outage began at about 1:45 p.m, when Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark said an “interruption” in the park power supply happened.

Clark said Cedar Point was able to safely remove riders from the coaster trains before power came back on, which happened at around 4 p.m. eastern time.

Thrill seekers on Twitter seemed upset, with one of them pointing out how uncomfortable the combination of being stuck on a ride and hot weather can be. Another person expressed frustration, saying “I guess someone forgot to pay the electric bill”.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps