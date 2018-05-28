Police: Missing woman found safe

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a woman reported missing in central Illinois has been located.

Lincoln woman Hannah E. Lamb went to a concert in Bloomington on Sunday, where WEEK reports she was last seen before the missing person report surfaced. Police say Lamb is 29 years old, stands at 5-foot-10, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. A picture of her is attached to this story.

Police say Lamb did not have a phone on her at the time. Officers say she is now safe.