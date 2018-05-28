Lemonade stand raises money for a cause

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) —Two sisters teamed up to give back to a charity close to their hearts.

They set up a lemonade stand in warmer weather with the goal of giving back to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"Both my parents have been diagnosed with cancer within the last year and are both doing remarkably well," said Megan Holt, their mother. "Whenever friends started talking about the St. Jude's run and just having a heart for cancer and the research. I thought that was a way I can honor them and celebrate their victories."

It doesn’t stop there. Holt says giving back to the community is something her family is passionate about.

"I just want to show that to my kids all of the time," she said. "The kindness and that do something attitude ... you know you're never too young."

The sisters decided to make this lemonade stand a yearly tradition, setting up outside of the Del’s Popcorn Shop Express in Mt. Zion. They say every year they will pick a different charity to give back to.