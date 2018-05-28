BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Five local teams advance to state

Five teams in the WAND coverage area advanced to the state final four on a jam packed super-sectional Monday.

Scores from all the games are listed below. Click the video above for highlights from every single game!

1A softball super-sectionals
Argenta-Oreana 4, Somonauk 2
Windsor/SS 7, Calhoun 2

2A softball super-sectionals
SJ-O 3, Williamsville 6
Casey-Westfield 0, Pinckneyville 3

1A baseball super-sectionals
Ottawa Marquette 10, Okaw Valley 9
Goreville 19, Altamont 2

2A baseball super-sectionals
Benton 5, Teutopolis 8
Pleasant Plains 1, Tuscola 2
 

