BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Five local teams advance to state

Five teams in the WAND coverage area advanced to the state final four on a jam packed super-sectional Monday.

Scores from all the games are listed below. Click the video above for highlights from every single game!

1A softball super-sectionals

Argenta-Oreana 4, Somonauk 2

Windsor/SS 7, Calhoun 2

2A softball super-sectionals

SJ-O 3, Williamsville 6

Casey-Westfield 0, Pinckneyville 3

1A baseball super-sectionals

Ottawa Marquette 10, Okaw Valley 9

Goreville 19, Altamont 2