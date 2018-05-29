What Memorial Day means to Central Illinois Army Wife

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Day is described as a day for men and women to remember and honor those who served in the military. Whatever the branch, these are people who put their lives on the line, put their country first and themselves - second. Dozens attended a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. While the ceremony was underway, Margie Cartee was there with her three sons.

"We come from a strong military background," Cartee said.

Cartee's husband, is serving overseas in Kuwait. He's been deployed for nine months with the National Guard. Cartee wanted her sons to understand the impact of Memorial Day by having them observe the ceremony.

"You may not know it, but they're [veterans] always there, always protecting us," Cartee said. "It makes me very proud."

Memorial Day hits close to Cartee because it's a moment where dozens of Central Illinoisans share a bond for one day. To her, it's moment when knowing someone who served or is serving in the military. Cartee described it as an unspoken bond.

"They realize sacrifices that's been made" Cartee said.

There's no specific date when Cartee's husband will come back to Illinois. However, she said there's hope that he'll return during the summer of 2018.