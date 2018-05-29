Motorcycle rider dies after deer encounter

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man died when his motorcycle encountered a deer in central Illinois.

State police say it happened on Interstate 72 at mile post 112.5, when a deer ran in front of a black Harley Davidson just before 9 p.m. Monday. A report from a witness says the driver became dislodged from the motorcycle and ended up on the shoulder of the road.

The 67-year-old man died in hospital care. Troopers say he’s from Gretna, Neb.

State police are withholding his name until his family can be notified.