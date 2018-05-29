Overnight Springfield shooting victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police Department officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting from early Tuesday morning. 

Police responded to the report of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Laurel Street. Officer found a male subject with gunshot wounds. 

The man, 26-year-old Sherman Neal was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 

Sangamon County Coroner, Cinda Edwards said Neal died from the gunshot wound. 

Other details about the shooting were not immediately released by police. 

