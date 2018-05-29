UofI football players charged with stealing deer sculpture

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two University of Illinois football players are facing theft charges, after being accused of stealing a sculpture from a Champaign park.

A deer sculpture was taken from Scott Park last month.

Police said Drew Murtaugh and James Marchese told them they found the sculpture on the street and decided to take it home.

They face theft charges and could spend up to five years in prison if convicted.

They will be in court on June 12.