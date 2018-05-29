Trial to start for one of two men charged with theft in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The trial for one of two men accused of breaking into a truck stop and a hotel in Effingham is set to begin today.

51-year-old's Michael Kiser's trial will get underway. He and 23-year-old Jacob Thompson, both of Louisville, Kentucky, were arrested on unrelated charges in Vandalia.

Effingham police said someone broke into the Verizon department of the TA Truckstop on Evergreen Avenue and stole eleven cell phones worth $7,100.

About an hour later, Vandalia Police conducted a traffic stop and found Kiser and Thompson.

Inside the men's vehicle, police reported finding cell phones and other items they believe were stolen.

Vandalia police arrested the men on local charges.

Effingham police later learned someone had broken into a Hampton Inn & Suites, damaged an electronic door and stole linens and a mini fridge.