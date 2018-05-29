Two men arrested after domestic argument

LEROY, Ill. (WAND) - Two men are facing felony charges after being arrested after a domestic argument.

Police said they were called to Loves truck stop in LeRoy around 6:30 a.m., because 33-year-old Matthew Dotson of Pekin had rammed a vehicle with 44-year-old David Nail of Pekin inside.

Officers said Dotson took off, but Pekin Police later found him and detained him for LeRoy PD.

Nail was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, because police said he had a loaded handgun under the seat and did not have a FOID or concealed carry permit. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of 1.9 grams of crystal meth.

Dotson was charged with felony criminal damage to property, domestic battery, and possession of a controlled substance.