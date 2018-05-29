Taylorville PD searches for new K9

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A K9 unit member of the Taylorville Police Department looks to retire.

Echo, who is expected to continue demonstrations and ceremonial work after her retirement, is a K9 police officer of Taylorville PD.

Brian Hile, Chief of Police, says the time has come to begin the search for a replacement for Echo as she continues to grow older.

According to Hile, the K9 unit is essential to the success of the Taylorville PD and the unit makes a major impact on the Taylorville community in many ways.

Also joining the new member of the K9 unit will be a new police officer. Training will begin shortly after a dog is picked.