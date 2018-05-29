Registration for free children's summer program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Old King's Orchard Community Center is offering free summer programs for children.

Children who have finished kindergarten through sixth grade can register.

The program will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the month of June.

Space is limited.

A parent or guardian must register the child before they can attend.

Registration is from 1 to 3 today, Tuesday, May 29 at 815 N. Church St.

The program will participate in the Summer Reading Program at the Decatur Public Library.

The program will focus on safety and feature guest speakers and activities for children to learn about safety topics.

Lunches and snacks will be provided every day.