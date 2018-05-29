Police searching for man accused of theft

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police are searching for a man they said stole a television from Walmart.

Police said the man came into the Walmart in the 1200 block of Mid America on May 26 and took a Vizio 36" 5.1 sound bar and left without paying.

He is described as a white man with a medium build, a chin strap beard, white t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

He was last seen leaving Walmart in a black SUV.

If you recognize him or have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 347-6583.