Buckley man dies in house fire

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WAND) - A man died Monday during a house fire in Buckley.

The Iroquois County Coroner said Larry Swindle could not escape from the two story house fire.

The fire broke out at 1 in the morning.

The 79-year-old died from smoke inhalation.

The other occupants in the home were able to make it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.