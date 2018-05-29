New development proposed on Decatur's north side

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More homes could be demolished if a new development is approved on the north side of Decatur, according to city officials.

The north-west corner of Mound Road and North Water Street could be re-zoned for a mixed use property.

This development is in the same neighborhood as the firehouse build and the Chipotle development.Both of those sites include home demolition to make room for the future sites.

According to the city, its' not clear what will be built, if approved. However, an application has been submitted.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. That's on the third floor of the Civic Center.