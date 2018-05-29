Fairview Aquatic Center opens for the season

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Fairview Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on Wednesday, just days after officials say a leak kept them from opening on Memorial Day weekend.

The underground leak was found early last week and park crews worked hard to find the leak and repair it. Staff did winterize the pool over the winter. The Decatur Park Board chose to keep the pool open this summer after rejecting initial bids for a new aquatic center. The new aquatic center is expected to open in 2019.

Park district officials announced the news of the opening on their Facebook page. They will open on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

