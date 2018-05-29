$400,000 winning lotto ticket sold in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A $400,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Champaign. So far, the winner has not come forward.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1511 N. Prospect Ave. on May 25.

The retailer gets $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 03-09-31-32-41.

Another winning ticket of $300,000 was sold in Hazel Crest on May 27.



Winners should visit one of the Lottery's five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.