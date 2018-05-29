Drug bust, arson under investigation at Decatur home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A home on Decatur's north east side is the subject of two investigations.

On Sunday night, Decatur Police Department officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of North Woodford Street for the report of shots fired around 3:30 a.m.

Police found about 20 shell casings on the stairs to the front porch. Police spoke with the owner of the home and a relative who lived in the home with his girlfriend.

Police asked to search the relatives room. Cordell Scott shares the room with his girlfriend, Jennifer Smith. In the bedroom police found heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana. They also found clear bags and a digital scale, which is consistent with the intent to delivery and sale narcotics.

Under the bed police found an empty Pro Mag gun magazine.

Just 24 hours after police arrested Scott and Smith the Decatur Fire Department was called to the home for the report of fire in the garage.

Fire officials say there were on scene on Monday at 3:45 a.m. The fire started in the garage and some spread to the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators say the fire is being investigated as arson.

The American Red Cross was helping the family with a place to stay, food and clothing.

Police say it's not clear if the arson and drug bust are connected.