Local speller moving forward at Scripps National Spelling Bee

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A young girl from central Illinois competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee is moving on to the next round.

Maya Jyothinagaram, an eighth grade student from Maroa-Forsyth spelled the word "gadolinium" correctly on Tuesday.

#speller113 Maya Jyothinagaram spelled the word gadolinium correctly #spellingbee — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 29, 2018

Jyothinagaram won the regional competition in central Illinois, which got her a spot on the national level. She won the regional competition by spelling the word "agave" correctly.

Round 3 kicks off on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and finals start on Thursday. For more information on the spelling bee, click here. You can also follow her progress by searching the #speller113.