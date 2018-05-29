Tim Gleason is a finalist for City Manager in Bloomington

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Manager, Tim Gleason is one of three finalists for City Manager in Bloomington Illinois.

Gleason has been the City Manager for Decatur for almost four years.

In March, the city voted to give Gleason a six percent raise, making his salary $176,507 annually. The contract also states that Gleason would have to give a 30 day notice if he decided to leave his position.

Bloomington received 31 applications and narrowed it down to the final round. The finalists include, Gleason, Jim Culotta from Washington Illinois and Steve Rasmussen who was hired as Assistant City Manager of Bloomington in 2014.

Finalists were selected base on their qualifications. likely fit for the community and organizations and compelling reasons and desire to be in Bloomington, the city said.

As part of the final selection, the public can meet the candidates on June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.