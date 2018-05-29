Man killed in motorcycle vs. deer crash named

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have named the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday night.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says 66-year-old Kenneth Simpson is the person who died when a deer ran in front of his motorcycle. They say it happened on Interstate 72 at mile post 112.5, which is near the Buffalo exit.

Troopers say Simpson was dislodged from the motorcycle and ended up on the shoulder of the road. Edwards says an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries in the crash.

Simpson is from Gretna, Neb. Blood tests are still pending in the investigation.