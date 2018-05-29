GOP lawmakers push back against pro-abortion budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Some Republican lawmakers say they won’t back an Illinois budget if it supports abortion funding.

A group of close to 10 Republican House members made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference. They say a separate floor vote needs to happen on abortion issues when compared to budget talks.

Most of them said they can’t sign up for a total state budget plan if it backs abortion funding. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill last year that grew state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions.

Rep. Peter Breen (R) of Lombard says Republicans should not have to back something that “violates their deepest moral convictions”. He says he opposes a pro-abortion budget.

The Illinois General Assembly is expected to dismiss on Thursday.