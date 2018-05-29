Family seeks help finding teen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The family of a teen who fled a treatment program in Springfield May 22 is asking for help finding him.

Dilan Tomlin, 17, of Granite City left Gateway Foundation in Springfield around 11:30 p.m., according to his mother, Melissa McCallister. Tomlin had been in residential treatment for substance abuse, McCallister said.

Tomlin goes by the nickname “Freedom,” his family said. McCallister said Tomlin loves the outdoors and has talked about traveling the country with only a backpack and a guitar.

“I’m very concerned as a mom about knowing that he has a place to lay his head at night and knowing he has food in his belly and knowing … that he’s being cared for if he gets sick,” McCallister said. “He’s not 18, and while he’s very resourceful, I don’t know that he’s prepared for a life on the streets.”

McCallister said she has spoken regularly with Springfield Police since Tomlin left the treatment facility. You can find more information on the search here.