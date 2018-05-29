Second attack, hearing aid theft suspect arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A second person accused of beating a deaf man and stealing his hearing aids is now behind bars.

Decatur police say Adrian Batts, 28, helped attack the victim on May 4 in a house at the corner of Morgan and Garfield streets. Officers say one of the four total attackers lured the man into the house and asked if he wanted to smoke before two of them started beating him.

Police say Batts, who has the nickname “AD”, and another man with the nickname “St. Louis or Money” attacked the man before he fell to the ground. A sworn statement says 43-year-old Brian Cunningham then put a gun to the victim’s head and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over money.

Officers say the men then stole the hearing aids, which were valued at $1,000, along with another $650 in cash. They say the men also pulled the victim’s pants down.

Batts is charged with aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $75,000 in Macon County.