Argenta-Oreana playing loose as it prepares for first-ever trip to State

OREANA -- You notice it about 30 seconds after you arrive at an Argenta-Oreana practice: these girls like each other a lot.

The inside jokes fly. For example, a tongue-out-punk-rocker-playful-grunt that peppers most conversations.

Whatever coach Angie Ridgeway's squad is doing, it's working: the scrappy Bombers (19-8, 8-0 LOVC) are playing at State for the first time in school history.

Argenta-Oreana will play fellow first-time program Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in the 12:30 p.m. semifinal slot on Friday at East Peoria's EastSide Centre.

Leaders
Camilyn Newbanks (Junior): .659, 5 HR, 54 RBI
Bailey Benton (Senior Millikin recruit): .566, 15 RBI, 18 steals
Tatiana Garcia (Senior): .451, 2 HR, 39 RBI
Lydia Hays (Senior MacMurray recruit): .379, 26 RBI at the plate
Cassi Newbanks (Freshman): 3.91 ERA, 66 K and 30 BB in 69 IP; .306 at plate
Maggie Millington (Senior): .333, 25 RBI
Amanda Peterson (Senior): .313, 11 RBI
Hayley Campbell (Junior): .262

