Teacher salary bill passes House, moves to governor

WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to increase salaries for Illinois teachers is now headed to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk.

The House passed the bill with a 65-47 vote. It proposes changing the minimum teacher salary in Illinois to $40,000. The increase would happen over the next five years.

The bill now needs the governor's signature to become law.

"We strongly encourage Gov. Rauner to sign the new minimum teacher salary bill into law," said Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin. "Raising the minimum salary to $40,000 a year is not only the right thing to do for our educators - it's the right thing to do for our students and public education as a whole."

Should the bill pass, it would be up to the districts to figure out how to pay for the raises for any teachers not already making that amount.

With unfunded mandates, schools usually have to rely on taxes. The state does not pay.

One major issue though, is many districts are already tax capped.

Wheaton Republican Rep. Jeanne Ives says she's against the bill. She believes teacher unions and school districts should negotiate salaries.